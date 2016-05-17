BRIEF-Egalet says ARYMO ER data published in Journal of Opioid Management
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse
May 17 Astrazeneca Plc
* Announces positive results from benralizumab phase III programme in severe asthma
* Benralizumab first Astrazeneca respiratory biologic to complete phase III
* Regulatory submissions in US and EU are anticipated in second half of 2016
* Positive benralizumab results in severe asthma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.30 million) bonds