BRIEF-Everysport: Nomination Commitee proposes Paul Fischbein as new Chairman
* NOMINATION COMMITTEE PROPOSES ELECTION OF PAUL FISCHBEIN AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD Source text: http://bit.ly/2pTrokX
May 17 Imaginatik Plc
* Press speculation
* Confirms it is considering raising equity capital for working capital and expansion
* Final decision has not been made and there can be no certainty an equity offer will take place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NOMINATION COMMITTEE PROPOSES ELECTION OF PAUL FISCHBEIN AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD Source text: http://bit.ly/2pTrokX
LONDON, May 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May endorsed her finance minister Philip Hammond on Wednesday after media reports of a deepening rift between their two teams ahead of a June 8 election.