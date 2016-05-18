BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18windeln.de AG :
* Expects not to reach the revenues and earnings forecasts for the financial year 2016
* After record revenues in March, revenues with customers in China in April and May are below expectations
* Now expects an increase in revenues of approximately 30 percent year over year and an adjusted EBIT margin between -10 to -12 percent in 2016
* FY gross margin is still expected to be at least 28 percent
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months