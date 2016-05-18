May 18windeln.de AG :

* Expects not to reach the revenues and earnings forecasts for the financial year 2016

* After record revenues in March, revenues with customers in China in April and May are below expectations

* Now expects an increase in revenues of approximately 30 percent year over year and an adjusted EBIT margin between -10 to -12 percent in 2016

* FY gross margin is still expected to be at least 28 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)