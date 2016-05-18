BRIEF-Effnetplattformen Dividend: new issue oversubscribed
* PROCEEDS FROM NEW ISSUE RISE TO SEK 23.5 MILLION BEFORE EMISSION COSTS
May 18 Indus Holding AG :
* Strengthens its investments through strategic additions
* Sales revenues up 1.5 pct in Q1 2016 to 332.8 million euros ($375.46 million); earnings after taxes up 0.6 pct on previous year
* Q1 EBIT reached 30.5 million euros (previous year Q1: 31.5 million euros)
* At 16.0 million euros, Q1 earnings after taxes were slightly higher than in previous year (previous year Q1: 15.9 million euros)
* Confirms its forecast for full year
* At 99.7 million euros, Q1 cash and cash equivalents were slightly higher than in previous year (previous year Q1: 95.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 23 Toll Brothers Inc's profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates, boosted by robust demand and the U.S. luxury homebuilder raised its sales forecast for fiscal 2017.