May 18 Indus Holding AG :

* Strengthens its investments through strategic additions

* Sales revenues up 1.5 pct in Q1 2016 to 332.8 million euros ($375.46 million); earnings after taxes up 0.6 pct on previous year

* Q1 EBIT reached 30.5 million euros (previous year Q1: 31.5 million euros)

* At 16.0 million euros, Q1 earnings after taxes were slightly higher than in previous year (previous year Q1: 15.9 million euros)

* Confirms its forecast for full year

* At 99.7 million euros, Q1 cash and cash equivalents were slightly higher than in previous year (previous year Q1: 95.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)