BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Marston's Plc
* Full year plans on track, performance to date in line with expectations
* At least 20 new pubs this financial year, including two revere bars
* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 11.8 percent to 33.1 million stg
* Interim dividend up 4 percent to 2.6 pence per share
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months