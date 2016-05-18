BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited
May 18 Arm Holdings Plc
* Has acquired entire share capital of Apical Limited
* Apical is a global leader in imaging and embedded computer vision intellectual property (IP) products
* Acquisition accelerates the ARM ecosystem's growth into new markets such as connected vehicles, robotics, smart cities, security systems, industrial/retail applications and Internet of Things devices
* Apical technology extends ARM's product portfolio in existing markets such as smartphones and cameras
Acquisition, closed for a cash consideration of $350 million
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO