BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Cxense ASA :
* IID Inc. has signed an agreement with Cxense, which includes licensing for Cxense Insight, Cxense Content, Cxense DMP and Cxense Advertising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO