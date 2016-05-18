May 18 Smith & Nephew Plc

* Divestment and share buy-back

* Signed a definitive agreement to divest its gynaecology business to Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) for $350 million.

* Gynaecology delivered revenue of $56 million in 2015, representing a little over 1% of group revenue.

* Transaction is expected to be broadly neutral to adjusted earnings ('EPSA') in 2017, after share buy-back,

* Share buy back is expected to commence shortly after completion in July 2016

* Proceeds will be returned to shareholders through a $300 million share buy-back programme.

* Gross proceeds are before tax and costs.

* Is expected that majority of gynaecology employees will join Medtronic

* Davis Polk & Wardwell Llp served as counsel to Smith & Nephew and Ondra Partners acted as financial advisor.

