* From January to March, EBITDA was -0.02 million euros (-0.3 million euros) based on a quarterly result of -0.19 million euros (-0.57 million euros)

* Q1 at group level, sales revenues and other earnings totaled 6.34 million euros ($7.11 million), which represents an increase of 3.34 million euros

* As already communicated, we anticipate a growth in sales to over 20 million euros for whole year at group level

* Annual result will depend greatly on time at which we partner our fyb202 project