May 19 Booker Group Plc

* Like-For-Like total sales -1.9%. Non tobacco sales -0.3% and tobacco sales -5.2%

* FY profit after tax (post exceptionals) £127.8m, +9%

* Trading in first seven weeks of current financial year is ahead of last year

* Proposed return of capital of 3.20 pence per share (2015: 3.50 pence per share)

* Anticipate that challenging consumer and market environment will persist through coming year and UK's food market remains very competitive.

* FY sales rose 5 percent to 5.0 billion stg

* Final dividend 4.03 penceper share

* Fy pretax profit 150.8 million stg versus 138.8 million stg year ago