May 19 Booker Group Plc
* Like-For-Like total sales -1.9%. Non tobacco sales -0.3%
and tobacco sales -5.2%
* FY profit after tax (post exceptionals) £127.8m, +9%
* Trading in first seven weeks of current financial year is
ahead of last year
* Proposed return of capital of 3.20 pence per share (2015:
3.50 pence per share)
* Anticipate that challenging consumer and market
environment will persist through coming year and UK's food
market remains very competitive.
* Anticipate that challenging consumer and market
environment will persist through coming year and UK's food
market remains very competitive
* FY sales rose 5 percent to 5.0 billion stg
* Final dividend 4.03 penceper share
* Fy pretax profit 150.8 million stg versus 138.8 million
stg year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: