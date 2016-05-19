BRIEF-Medicalgorithmics Q1 net result turns to profit of 2.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 19 Genmab A/S
* Says data on daratumumab and ofatumumab will be presented at European Hematology Association's (EHA) congress in Copenhagen, June 9-12
* Says Daratumumab interim data from Phase III POLLUX study to be presented at EHA
* Says Daratumumab Phase III CASTOR data to be presented
* Says two additional daratumumab abstracts to be presented
* Says total of 8 ofatumumab abstracts to be presented Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 2.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO