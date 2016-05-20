BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Magnolia Bostad sells 454 rental apartments on part of the property Uppsala Kungsängen 25:1 to SEB's housing fund Domestica III
* Sale is made through company transfers at a price of approximately 340 million Swedish crowns ($40.72 million)
* Property value at completion will be approximately 1 billion crowns
* NCC has been selected as building contractor and construction start is estimated to take place in Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3505 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.