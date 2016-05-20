BRIEF-Catasys posts Q1 loss per share $2.35
* Catasys revenue increased 150% in the first quarter of 2017
May 20 Sinclair Pharma Plc
* Sinclair continues to expect to deliver 40% revenue growth in calendar 2016
* Us collaboration and positive trading update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Catasys revenue increased 150% in the first quarter of 2017
WASHINGTON, May 15 Cyber security researchers have found technical clues they said could link North Korea with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 machines in 150 countries since Friday.