May 20 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Says awarded multiple seat comfort systems contracts worth 15 million euros ($16.8 million)

* Combined value is estimated at 15 million euros (140 million Norwegian crowns) over a supply period of 3 to 8 years depending on car mode

