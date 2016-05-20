BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics announces $4.1 million public offering
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
May 20 Novo Nordisk A/S
* Says the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published the briefing documents ahead of the 24 May 2016 Advisory Committee meeting to discuss the New Drug Application (NDA) for IDegLira Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.