BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
May 23 Anoto Group AB :
* Rights issue fully subscribed
* Says will receive proceeds amounting to about 160 million Swedish crowns ($19.24 million) before transaction costs Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3154 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer