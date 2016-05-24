UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Windeln De AG :
* Q1 achieved 52.1 million euros ($58.41 million)in revenues compared to same quarter of 2015, a 46% increase
* Q1 gross profit improved to 14.9 million euros (prior year: 9.1 million euros)
* Has adjusted outlook for full year 2016 as communicated in ad-hoc announcement on May 18, 2016
* Continues growth in the first quarter - China impacts outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.