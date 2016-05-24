May 24 Cxense ASA
* Funds managed by Aker ASA, Ferd AS and Charles
Street International Holding Ltd have agreed to acquire
1,250,000 new shares in Cxense
* Subscription price of 120 Norwegian crowns per share,
totalling 150 million crowns ($17.94 million) in a directed
share issue
* Funds from transaction will be used for working capital
and general corporate purposes, as well as providing company
with financial flexibility to pursue various strategic
alternatives
* Board will propose to EGM that existing shareholders'
pre-emptive rights to subscribe new shares are set aside
* Board will propose that EGM also authorise board to carry
out a subsequent offering to existing eligible shareholders of
up to 25 million crowns
* Arctic Securities as acted as financial advisor to company
in connection with private placement
($1 = 8.3594 Norwegian crowns)
