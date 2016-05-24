UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Cranswick Plc :
* FY revenue rose 6.6 percent to 1.07 billion stg
* FY pretax profit rose 11 percent to 58.7 million stg
* Final dividend up 10.7 percent to 25.9 penceper share
* Total dividend 37.5 penceper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.