UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Homeserve Plc
* Group profit up 9 pct to £93.0m with an 11 pct increase in customer numbers to 7.0m
* Adjusted earnings per share up 15 pct to 21.8p with proposed 10 pct increase in dividend payment to 12.7p per share
* Retention rate in the UK of 82 pct reflecting increased number of first year renewals (FY15: 83 pct)
* Final dividend up 13 percent to 8.9 pence per share
* Total dividend up 10 percent to 12.7 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.