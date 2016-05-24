May 24 Homeserve Plc

* Group profit up 9 pct to £93.0m with an 11 pct increase in customer numbers to 7.0m

* Adjusted earnings per share up 15 pct to 21.8p with proposed 10 pct increase in dividend payment to 12.7p per share

* Retention rate in the UK of 82 pct reflecting increased number of first year renewals (FY15: 83 pct)

* Final dividend up 13 percent to 8.9 pence per share

* Total dividend up 10 percent to 12.7 pence per share