UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Entertainment One Ltd :
* Restructuring programme launched which will yield annual cost savings of £10 million from FY18
* FY pretax profit rose 9 percent to 48 million stg
* FY revenue rose 2 percent to 803 million stg
* Final dividend up 9 percent to 1.2 pence per share
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.