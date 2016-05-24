UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Opera Software :
* A total of 84 percent of shareholders have said they either accept the bid or will accept the bid by Tuesday's 1430 GMT deadline
* The consortium bidding for the firm has received acceptances from shareholders representing 81.1 pct of the shares
* In addition, shareholders representing 2.9 pct of the shares in the Company will be tendered before the expiry of the offer period
* The offer period will expire today at 16.30 CET
* Unless the offeror has received acceptances from shareholders representing more than 90 pct of the shares by the end of the offer period, the offer will lapse
* The consortium behind the takeover bid includes Chinese firms Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd and Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.