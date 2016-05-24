May 24 Vossloh AG :
* Vossloh aktiengesellschaft resolves on a capital increase
* Expected proceeds from offering of eur 126.8 provide
company with additional financial stability and flexibility for
its intended profitable growth
* Major shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele has committed to
exercise his subscription rights and will participate in capital
increase according to his shareholding
* He new shares will carry full dividend rights as of 1
january 2016
* New shares will be offered to existing shareholders by way
of indirect subscription at a subscription ratio of 5:1 and at a
subscription price of eur 48.00 per new share
