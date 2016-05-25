May 25 Shaftesbury Plc

* Strong growth in net property income, EPRA earnings, dividend and nav

* Net property income 1 up £3.4 million (8.8%) to £42.1 million (six months ended 31.3.2015: £38.7 million)

* EPRA earnings increased by 12.8% to £20.2 million (six months ended 31.3.2015: £17.9 million). Epra earnings per share increased by 14.1% to 7.3p (six months ended 31.3.2015: 6.4p)

* EPRA NAV: £8.93 per share. Increase of 24 pence (2.8%) over six months, after a reduction of 10 pence per share as a result of increase in sdlt announced in march 2016 budget

* Commercial lettings, lease renewals and rent reviews 1 (rental value: £10.8 million) concluded at an average 6.5% above 30 september 2015 erv and 12.3% above erv at 31 march 2015

* Interim dividend up 4.8 percent to 7.15 penceper share