French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
May 25 Norway Royal Salmon Asa :
* The Fisheries Ministry has given Norway Royal Salmon permission to release triploid fish in 2016, reversing a previous decision made by the Norwegian Food Safety Authority
* "The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries has considered the appeal quickly and has ruled in favor of NRS Finnmark"
* The decision means that NRS Finnmark can release, as planned, 1.6 million smolts in 2016 using the 5 green licenses belonging to the company
* The ministry has not yet completed processing identical appeals from the subsidiaries Nord Senja Laks AS and Nor Seafood AS, where the release of fish is planned later Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* HUDSON GROUP, SUBSIDIARY OF DUFRY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HUDSON LAS VEGAS JV AND NUANCE GROUP (LAS VEGAS), LLC, ANNOUNCES 7-YEAR EXTENSION OF DUTY-FREE AND DUTY-PAID AGREEMENT WITH MCCARRAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)