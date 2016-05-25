Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
May 25 First Sensor AG :
* Changes to the management board of First Sensor AG
* CEO Martin U. Schefter to leave First Sensor AG
* Martin U. Schefter, will not renew his contract that is set to expire on 16 June, 2016, but will leave the company
* CFO Mathias Gollwitzer will provisionally discharge his duties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.56 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26