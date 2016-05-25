May 25 First Sensor AG :

* Changes to the management board of First Sensor AG

* CEO Martin U. Schefter to leave First Sensor AG

* Martin U. Schefter, will not renew his contract that is set to expire on 16 June, 2016, but will leave the company

* CFO Mathias Gollwitzer will provisionally discharge his duties