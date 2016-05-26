May 26 ADO Properties Sarl :

* Said on Wednesday Jörg Schwagenscheidt to resign from his board position

* Said Jörg Schwagenscheidt will resign from his position as non-executive director of ADO Properties S.A. by mutual consent no later than Sept. 30, 2016 to rule out potential conflicts of interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)