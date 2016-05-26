BRIEF-African Dawn Capital cancels Elite Transaction, to recover damages
* Despite extensive negotiation Dzothe remains in breach of its obligations in terms of Elite Transaction
May 26 ADO Properties Sarl :
* Said on Wednesday Jörg Schwagenscheidt to resign from his board position
* Said Jörg Schwagenscheidt will resign from his position as non-executive director of ADO Properties S.A. by mutual consent no later than Sept. 30, 2016 to rule out potential conflicts of interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Despite extensive negotiation Dzothe remains in breach of its obligations in terms of Elite Transaction
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada