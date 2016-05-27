BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology completes private placement
May 27 Kcom Group Plc
* Fy operating profit 91.8 million stg versus 22.4 million stg year ago
* For next two financial years, capital expenditure will be greater than £40.0 million per annum reflecting increased fibre investment.
* Given increased investment and associated higher depreciation and amortisation charge, some operating metrics in near term may be lower on a like for like basis
* Final dividend 3.94 penceper share
* Final dividend 3.94 penceper share

* Total dividend 5.91 penceper share
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS