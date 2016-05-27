Sabanci still seeking foreign investment with Cimsa - CEO Gocmen
ISTANBUL, May 23 Turkey's Sabanci Holding is prioritising its search for foreign investment with Cimsa , the company's cement manufacturer unit, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
May 27 Do Deutsche Office AG :
* Executive board and supervisory board set cash compensation and propose to ordinary general meeting a transformation of company into a limited partnership
* Upon transformation, company shall bear name Alstria Office Prime Portfolio GmbH & Co. Kg
* Shareholders of deutsche office will become limited partners of Alstria Office Prime Portfolio GmbH & Co. Kg
* Transformation resolution, proposed by executive board and supervisory board, provides for a cash compensation in amount of 4.68 euros ($5.23)per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL, May 23 Turkey's Sabanci Holding is prioritising its search for foreign investment with Cimsa , the company's cement manufacturer unit, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
* TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.19 EUROS PER SHARE ON MAY 29 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rw08gr