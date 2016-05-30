BRIEF-Nordjyske Bank Q1 loan losses DKK 38.4 million
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES DKK 38.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 61.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 30 JDC Group ag :
* Acquires 'geld.de', one of the leading online comparison platforms in the German insurance market
* Acquires online comparison platform "geld.de" in way of an asset deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES DKK 38.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 61.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 16 India's Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.