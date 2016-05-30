BRIEF- Gakken Holdings increases stake in Ichishin Holdings
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent
May 30 Msg Life AG :
* Q1 aggregate turnover of 28.5 million euros ($31.73 million)(prior-year period: 26.6 million euros)
* In 2016 expects EBITDA of between 10.0 million and 12.0 million euros and aggregate turnover of between 110.0 million and 112.0 million euros
* Q1 EBITDA amounting to 2.1 million euros (prior-year period: 2.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16Shenzhen Dvision Video Communications Co Ltd :