BRIEF-Real Estate Egyptian Consortium Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 19.9 million versus EGP 4.1 million year ago
May 30 (Reuters) -
* EQT VI sells Atos Medical to PAI Europe VI
* Transaction value not disclosed
* In 2015, Atos revenues grew some 30 pct to SEK 1 billion
* Sources told Reuters earlier this month a handful of private equity firms, including PAI, were in the second round of bidding for Atos, adding it could be worth around 1 billion euros Source text for Eikon:
May 16 Sixth Of October Development and Investment Co