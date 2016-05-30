May 30 (Reuters) -

* EQT VI sells Atos Medical to PAI Europe VI

* Transaction value not disclosed

* In 2015, Atos revenues grew some 30 pct to SEK 1 billion

* Sources told Reuters earlier this month a handful of private equity firms, including PAI, were in the second round of bidding for Atos, adding it could be worth around 1 billion euros Source text for Eikon: