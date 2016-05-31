May 31 Isra Vision AG :
* Continued profitable growth - half-year results and solid
order backlog confirm ISRA's annual forecast
* H1 revenue plus of approx. 10 pct to 53.3 million euros
($59.33 million)(Q2-YTD-14/15: 48.7 million euros)
* H1 strong order entry results in repeated high backlog of
over 85 million euros gross (py: 65 million euros gross)
* Outlook for fy 2015/2016 confirmed: continued profitable
growth in lower double-digit percentage range with at least
stable margins
* H1 EBIT rises by 13 percent to 10.6 million euros compared
to first six months of previous year (Q2-YTD-14/15: 9.4 million
euros)
* H1 EBT grows by 14 percent to 10.3 million euros
(Q2-YTD-14/15: 9.1 million euros)
($1 = 0.8984 euros)
