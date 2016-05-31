BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 31 RIT Capital Partners -
* Response to press speculation
* Possibility of combining With Alliance Trust for benefit of both sets of shareholders is at a very preliminary stage of consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million