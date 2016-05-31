BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Key Driveline contract for Shift by Wire systems from European OEM
* Lifetime contract value is 65 million euros ($72.34 million), but this is however a 100 pct replacement win where conventional mechanical shifters are substituted by Shift by Wire systems
* Production supply will start in H2 2018 and run for 7 years with a peak volume in 2022 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.