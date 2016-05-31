May 31 Hemfosa :

* Says acquires 13 school properties in Sweden for 444 million Swedish crowns ($53.28 million) with the option of additional two school properties for 320 million crowns

* Turako Skolfastigheter AB is the seller

* Average lease extends for about 15 years, and rental value amounts to about 29.8 million crowns per year

* Possession of nine properties signed for today is expected to take place on June 15 and remaining four properties will follow as they are completed

* Possession of nine properties signed for today is expected to take place on June 15 and remaining four properties will follow as they are completed

* For remaining two properties, an acquisition agreement is expected to be signed in September 2016 and possession is scheduled for Sept. 1, 2017 and Sept. 1, 2018