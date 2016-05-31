BRIEF-Forgame expects net loss of about RMB14.0 million to RMB18.0 million for six months ending 30 June 2017
* Expects a substantial improvement in its net operational loss position of approximately 75% to 79% for six months ending 30 June 2017
May 31 Deag Deutsche Entertainment AG :
* Q1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 0.3 million euros ($334,710.00), compared to 2.0 million euros in prior-year period
* Confirms its positive full-year outlook 2016
* Q1 sales revenues totalled 31.3 million euros, compared to 38.9 million euros in prior-year period
* Good first quarter 2016 confirms positive full-year outlook
* Says announced that it has partnered with Microsoft and Tencent to launch Microsoft office online