May 31 Trelleborg Ab

* Trelleborg's acquisition of CGS Holding finalized

* The total cash consideration amounted to approximately SEK 10.9 billion on a cash and debt-free basis. CGS is headquartered in the Czech Republic and generated sales of approximately SEK 5.6 billion in 2015 with an operating margin of 16.5 percent.

* The transaction will be consolidated from May 31, 2016. Non-recurring costs of approximately SEK 70 million, related to the acquisition, will be charged to the second quarter of 2016.

* Of this amount, about SEK 50 million will be charged against reported operating income and about 20 million will be charged to net financial items. No PPA effects are included in the above amounts. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)