June 1 Rnts Media NV :

* Said on Tuesday experiences difficulties in securing the necessary financing for the closing of the acquisition of Inneractive Ltd

* Although the current tap issue of 50 million euros ($55.60 million) of convertible bonds had been fully subscribed, the subscribers have not settled their commitments by 31 May 2016

* The contractual time window for the closing of the Inneractive acquisition expires on 5 June 2016

* The management is continuing to pursue all available funding options, including the settlement of the 50 million euros convertible bond already placed. However, the closing of the acquisition of Inneractive is considered to be at risk