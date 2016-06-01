BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
June 1 Steilmann SE :
* Dortmund Local Court commenced insolvency proceedings in respect of the assets of Steilmann SE
* Attorney Frank Kebekus, Dortmund, has been appointed as insolvency administrator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.