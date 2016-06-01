BRIEF-Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock
* Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock
June 1 Skanska AB
* Skanska reaches financial close on Laguardia project in New York, USA, worth $2.8 billion, about SEK 23 billion
* Says amount will be equally divided between Skanska USA building and Skanska USA civil and included in order bookings for Q2 2016
* Says the project will be financed using equity, debt, PANYNJ milestone payments, retail- and airline revenues
* Says as a 33.3 percent shareholder of Laguardia gateway partners, Skanska's equity investment will be about $70 million, about SEK 580 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.