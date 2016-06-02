June 2 Genmab A/S

* Says collaboration partner Novartis will start Phase III studies of ofatumumab in relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS)

* Says the studies will compare the efficacy and safety of subcutaneous ofatumumab versus teriflunomide in patients with relapsing MS

* Says studies expected to begin enrolling in September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)