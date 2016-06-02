June 2 Rpc Group Plc

* Final dividend 12.3 pence per share

* Sales for continuing businesses grew to 1,642 mln stg (2015: 1,222 mln stg), adjusted operating profit reached 174.3 mln stg (2015: 131.6 mln stg)

* New financial year has started well and in line with management's expectations

* Adjusted EPS improved by 14 pct to 43.3p (2015 restated: 38 p) with good cash generation and net cash flow from operating activities at 150.9 mln stg (2015: 92.7 mln stg)

* Net statutory profit for year was 54.9 mln stg (2015: 41.2 mln stg)

* Cost base is on track to deliver structural benefits of eur 80m per annum, an increase of eur 15 mln compared with previous estimates

* FY revenue from continuing operations rose 34 percent to 1.642 billion stg

