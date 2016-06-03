BRIEF-China's Nanjing restricts home sales by buyers to fight speculation
BEIJING, May 15 The Nanjing Municipal city government said on Saturday:
June 3 Skanska Ab
* Skanska has signed a contract with Västfastigheter to renovate and expand the New Alingsås Hospital in Sweden
* The contract is worth about SEK 420 million, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden for the second quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
BEIJING, May 15 The Nanjing Municipal city government said on Saturday:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari at event to sign initial pact between Chidambaranar Port Trust and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Food Minister Ram