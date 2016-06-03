BRIEF-Frtek signs contract worth 6.73 bln won
* Says it signed 6.73 billion won contract with KT Corp, to provide KELIS
June 3 Axis AB
* Says acquires Cognimatics to strengthen retail offering
* Says Cognimatics is a privately owned Swedish company, headquartered in Lund, with 12 employees
* Says the company offers a suite of video analytics applications that can be used to provide retailers with insightful behavioral intelligence that helps optimize their operations For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Say it repurchased 140,000 shares through ToSTNeT-3, on May 15