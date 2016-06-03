BRIEF-Showa System Engineering buys back 140,000 shares for 79.5 mln yen
* Say it repurchased 140,000 shares through ToSTNeT-3, on May 15
June 3 Tele2 AB
* Says secures loan from the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
* Says has signed a EUR 130 million loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) for the expansion of the company's 4G mobile network service during 2015-2018
* Says loan agreement will include a cancellation of the existing loan from NIB (EUR 74 million) so new proceeds will be roughly EUR 56 million For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
