June 29 Metric Mobility Solutions AG :
* Said on Tuesday is to file an application for the initiation of insolvency proceedings
with the competent Local Court of Hanover under the Company's own administration
* Unexpected budget deviations in terms of turnover, occurring in tandem with delays in the
completion of large-scale projects and the acquisition of a large-scale contract award, have led
to a liquidity bottleneck
* Negotiations on a bridge financing arrangement conducted in the meantime, which have been
promising to this day, have not achieved the desired objective
* Foreign subsidiaries will not be directly affected by the application for the initiation
of insolvency proceedings
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)