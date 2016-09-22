BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Suedzucker
* increases full year outlook following positive second quarter
* revenues in first half year (1 march 2016 to 31 august 2016) of current financial year 2016/17 reached eur 3,205 (previous year: 3,331) million
* group operating profit increased in same period to eur 209 (previous year: 134) million
* continues to expect for financial year 2016/17 group revenues of eur 6.4 to 6.6 (previous year: 6.4) billion
* fiscal q2 sales 1.597 billion eur versus 1.702 billion year earlier
* now expects group operating profit to reach eur 340 to 390 (previous year: 241) million
* sugar price increase is expected as of 1st of october, beginning of new sugar marketing year 2016/17
* fiscal q2 operating profit 99 million eur versus 77 million year-earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.