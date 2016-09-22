Sept 22 Nokia Corp

* says has launched its public buy-out offer for all the securities of Alcatel-Lucent that it does not own, squeeze-out expected to occur on October 6

* the public buy-out offer will be open for 10 trading days, from September 22 until October 5, and the squeeze-Out will be implemented on October 6