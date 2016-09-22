Sept 22 Capman Oyj :

* CapMan Real Estate sells school property in Stockholm ahead of schedule

* Says CapMan Nordic Real Estate fund has agreed to sell English School property in Älvsjö, Southern Stockholm following its recent conversion of building from office to school use

* Buyer is Fastighets AB Stenvalvet, a Swedish property company owned by pension funds Source text for Eikon:

